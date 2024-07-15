Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $12.81

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.37 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $287.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 855,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

