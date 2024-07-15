Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $75.88

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.76.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of HWM opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

