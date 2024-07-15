Analyzing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dyadic International and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Profitability

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.68%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 180.12%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

This table compares Dyadic International and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15% Iovance Biotherapeutics -23,615.70% -71.45% -55.17%

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.90 million 15.02 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -5.32 Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,052.87 -$444.04 million ($1.80) -4.85

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iovance Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

