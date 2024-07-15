Analyzing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A OptimizeRx $78.21 million 2.38 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -9.99

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.02%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.