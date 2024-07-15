Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $55.53

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

