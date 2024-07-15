Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $64.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.00 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 774.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 185,751 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.