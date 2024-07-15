Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $4.37

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
LAZR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $853.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.32.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
