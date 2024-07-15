Critical Contrast: Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) & Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Can-Fite BioPharma $740,000.00 16.60 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -1.94

Can-Fite BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Argos Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Can-Fite BioPharma has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.28%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Can-Fite BioPharma -1,027.46% -113.75% -69.91%

Volatility and Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.