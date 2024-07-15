Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) PT at $146.00

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE THG opened at $126.66 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

