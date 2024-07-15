Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $31.35

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.35.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

BKU stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 513,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 422.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

