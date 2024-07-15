Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target at $205.00

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.30.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

