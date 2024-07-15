Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target at $205.00

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.00.
CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy
Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.30.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chord Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.