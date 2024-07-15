Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $17.20

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.7 %

HLIT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

