EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

