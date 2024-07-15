Brokerages Set Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target at $465.92

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $464.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $440.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

