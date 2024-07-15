Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $49.43

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $616.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

