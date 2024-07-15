Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $112.22

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

VAC opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

