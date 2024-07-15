Roth Capital Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

CDE opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 214.3% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 942,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

