Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sabre Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.
Sabre Price Performance
Sabre stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.72.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,284,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 686,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.