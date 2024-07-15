Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sabre Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,284,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 686,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.