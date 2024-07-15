Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

