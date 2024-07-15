Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agilysys Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $107.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilysys
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.