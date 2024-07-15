Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.