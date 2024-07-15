Metals Acquisition (MTAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTAL opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

