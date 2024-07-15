AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.45 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

