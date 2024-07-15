Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

View Our Latest Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.