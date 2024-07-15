TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
