Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY24 guidance at $1.22 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.220 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

