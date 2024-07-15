Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.80 million. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMLP

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.