Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.80 million. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MMLP
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.