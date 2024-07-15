JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,464 ($18.75) price objective on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 1,310 ($16.78) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,048.80 ($13.43).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,077.62 ($13.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,423.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 795.49.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

