Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Head-To-Head Review

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Investar and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $16.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Investar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

50.2% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investar and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $139.74 million 1.16 $16.68 million $1.79 9.20 Lakeland Financial $393.12 million 4.10 $93.77 million $3.62 17.45

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Investar pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.02% 8.17% 0.65% Lakeland Financial 22.81% 14.34% 1.35%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Investar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

