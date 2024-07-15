Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$57.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on TSU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
