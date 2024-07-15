Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) versus AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Financial Review

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) and AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and AEON Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 2 1 1 0 1.75 AEON Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.62%. AEON Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given AEON Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEON Biopharma is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and AEON Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $977.90 million 0.72 $32.61 million $0.32 54.63 AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.63 million N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and AEON Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 1.32% 17.11% 4.83% AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -145.99%

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats AEON Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal's health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, industrial, environmental, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock's diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About AEON Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine. AEON Biopharma, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

