FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $186.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.19 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

