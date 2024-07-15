Sharps Technology (STSS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 234 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sharps Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -673.57% -130.38% -27.83%

Risk & Volatility

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sharps Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1706 4505 8676 236 2.49

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Sharps Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.44 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.03 billion $3.51 million -4,694.89

Sharps Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sharps Technology competitors beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

