Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $135.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

