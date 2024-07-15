Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $17.10

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

ROIV opened at $11.35 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $4,464,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

