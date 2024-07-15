Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $34.25

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEM

Select Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.