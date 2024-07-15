Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$18.08

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

