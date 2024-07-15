Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $107.43

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $3,066,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

BFAM opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

