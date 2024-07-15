Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SHC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 27.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $8,425,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 363,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

