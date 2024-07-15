Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

ABEO stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

