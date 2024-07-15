Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Absci has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Absci by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

