Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 456,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Color Star Technology Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.20 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.