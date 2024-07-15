Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Able View Global Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ ABLV opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
About Able View Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Able View Global
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.