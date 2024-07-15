Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Able View Global Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ABLV opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

