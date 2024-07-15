Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ascent Industries

In related news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,190 shares in the company, valued at $351,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ascent Industries has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $102.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

