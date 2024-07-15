Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

