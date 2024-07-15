Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 914,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.