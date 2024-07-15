Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 914,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADI
Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
AADI opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
See Also
