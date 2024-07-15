AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 801,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AC Immune by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.64 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $360.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AC Immune

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.