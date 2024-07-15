Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $148.74 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

