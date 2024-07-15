Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

