FY2025 EPS Estimates for BILL Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for BILL in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.
BILL opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. BILL has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
