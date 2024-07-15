FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,458 shares of company stock worth $3,727,268. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $26,346,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

